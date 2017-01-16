facebook icon twitter icon
Inquest resumes into death of British soldier in Afghanistan

An inquest will resume into the death of a British soldier who was killed in a suspected friendly fire incident in Afghanistan four years ago.

An inquest is taking place into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin
An inquest is taking place into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin

The inquest into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin was halted after hearing six days of evidence last year amid fears it may have been a homicide.

It has not been publicly revealed whether a decision has been made by the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) to charge Lance Corporal of Horse Mark Kelly or not in connection with the death.

L/Cpl Brynin, 22, who was born in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, was shot dead on an operation in central Helmand Province on October 15 2013.

He was part of a troop carrying out intelligence work on the Taliban in the area of Kakaran, north east of Lashkar Gah.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention, L/Cpl Brynin, known as Jay, died at the scene.

The inquest, which is due to last two days, will take place at Arundel Town Hall from 10am.