Famous black men join forces for prostate cancer campaign

Influential black men from the world of sport, literature and politics have joined forces to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

Labour MP Chuka Umunna has been joined by former boxer David Haye, Olympian Linford Christie and poet Benjamin Zephaniah to talk about the risk of the disease - the most common form of cancer in black men.

One in four black men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and one in 12 will die from the disease, said Prostate Cancer UK - double the risk faced by white men.

Yet a survey of 212 black men found 86% were oblivious to the increased danger.

The cancer charity's Stronger Knowing More campaign hopes the initiative will encourage black men to talk to each other about the disease and visit their doctor if they have any concerns.

Zephaniah said: "In my community prostate cancer has always been a bit hush hush, because of how it affects our private areas - no one really talks about it.

"Instead of 'prostate cancer' it is often referred to as 'water problems'.

"But over the last few years, I've started to lose friends to the disease and I've found out about other friends who were affected by it."

The awareness campaign will see billboards of the stars photographed in places "where they feel strong".

The adverts will be unveiled across London and the West Midlands.

Mr Umunna, MP for Streatham, in south London, said: "My constituency represents one of the biggest African and Caribbean communities in the country and I want to make sure every black man is wise to his risk and does something about it.

"If we're going to beat prostate cancer, we need to start talking about it.

"Nothing is more precious than life and so for the sake of your loved ones speak to your doctor about your risk of prostate cancer."