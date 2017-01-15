facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes at nature reserve

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed a short distance from where it took off.

Thames Valley Police said the pilot, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve on the Oxfordshire-Buckinghamshire boundary, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

The aircraft left from Turweston Aerodrome a short distance north of the crash site, according to reports.

A police spokesman said: " The emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident will take place."