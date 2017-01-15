Organ transplant band launch funding bid to complete debut album

The founder of an organ transplant band has launched a fund-raising campaign to help the group finish recording their debut album.

James Tottle - who formed the Gifted Organs in 2013 with other transplant recipients and supporters as a way of thanking his heart donor - is aiming to raise £3,000 so the pop group can complete the final three tracks of the record in a studio.

Mr Tottle, 46, received a heart from an anonymous donor 19 years ago and hopes the album will promote organ donor registration.

"I don't know my donor and the only way of thanking them was to use my skills as a singer-songwriter to try and write songs that celebrate the gift of life through music," he told the Press Association.

Mr Tottle, from Bath, said the group needed the money to complete the final tracks on the record and have already raised more than £800.

Eleven organ recipients have performed on the album so far, including the group's drummer Simon Cooper, who died from cancer in July.

Mr Cooper played on two of the songs on the album and the record will be dedicated to him, Mr Tottle said.

The band were able to record the first eight tracks without having to pay for the use of two top studios - World Studios near Bath and Metropolis Studios in London - but they need funding to be able to complete the album.

He said that playing alongside other people who had received an organ transplant was "incredibly inspiring" and he felt a "real buzz" just working in a recording studio.

But he said it had not been easy finding musicians who had received transplants to join the band and it was hard to get their songs played on the radio.

"I wish they could give us a second chance. I was given a second chance - give us the time," he urged radio stations.

He said the group had discussed their shared experiences while recording, but they were often "too busy doing the music to dwell on it".

Yet he added: "It is very much on your mind when you're trying to write a song. Lots of them (the songs) have got links to our experiences of transplants."

A presale of the album was launched last week on the Kickstarter crowdfunding website, and Mr Tottle hopes the album will be ready for release in the spring.

To back the project, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1978636404/gifted-organs-debut-album/.