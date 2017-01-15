facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Lotto jackpot rises to £12.2 million after nobody wins top prize

There will be an estimated £12.2 million jackpot in Wednesday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Saturday's top prize.

Wednesday's jackpot is set to be an estimated £12.2 million
Wednesday's jackpot is set to be an estimated £12.2 million

The winning numbers were 21, 54, 36, 53, 14, 19 and the bonus number was 33.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, but 64 ticketholders matched five out of six balls, winning £1,371 each.

There were 3,804 ticketholders who matched four numbers, each winning £148, and 97,078 who matched three balls, winning £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks.

One person won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 34, 13, 31, 18 and the Thunderball number was 04.