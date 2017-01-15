facebook icon twitter icon
Charles writes Ladybird book on climate change

The Prince of Wales has penned a Ladybird book on climate change, a co-author has revealed.

Charles is a vocal critic of man-made climate change
Charles is a vocal critic of man-made climate change

Charles, a vocal critic of man-made climate change, has taken on the challenges and possible solutions in the book aimed at adults, according to reports.

He wrote the book with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist.

Mr Juniper told the Mail on Sunday: "His Royal Highness, Emily and I had to work very hard to make sure that each word did its job, while at the same time working with the pictures to deliver the points we needed to make.

"I hope we've managed to paint a vivid picture, and like those iconic titles from the 60s and 70s, created a title that will stand the test of time."

Ladybird books traditionally targeted children but has recently found success with a range of humorous books for adults.

Rowland White, a publishing director with Penguin, which produces Ladybird books, told the Sunday Times that Clarence House approached the publisher with the idea.

"It was a coincidence where we were thinking about a new series for adults after the huge success of the spoof books, but this time wanted some factual books by experts on science, history and arts subjects," he said.