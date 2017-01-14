facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Len McCluskey welcomes support from Unite officers in re-election bid

Len McCluskey has won the backing of most of the Unite union's officers, regions and executive members in his bid to be re-elected general secretary.

General Secretary Len McCluskey is bidding to be re-elected
General Secretary Len McCluskey is bidding to be re-elected

Nine out of Unite's 10 regions as well as the vast majority of officers, sectoral and regional committee chairmen and members of the union's executive support him.

The election will be held in March and April, with Mr McCluskey being challenged by regional official Gerard Coyne.

Mr McCluskey said: "I am deeply honoured to have received the overwhelming support of the people who give their time to build this great union and defend our members.

"Their vote of confidence in me is phenomenal."