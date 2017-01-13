Reggae-loving king of Rwanda 'puts the washing and the bins out'

The new king of Rwanda has been described as a "down-to-earth" father-of-two by neighbours on the Greater Manchester housing estate where he lives.

Emmanuel Bushayija, 56, was named as the new monarch after his uncle King Kigeli V died.

But the royals were exiled from the country in the 1960s and Mr Bushayija now lives in a terraced house in Sale.

His next door neighbour Clare Dwan said: "He's such a normal person. He puts the washing out and the bins out.

"He's a normal guy and so down to earth.

"He works nights and listens to reggae music."

She added: "It's not every day you find out you're living next door to a king!"

She said he lived with his wife and two children - a young daughter and son of about 21.

Other neighbours described Mr Bushayija as a private person and "nice guy".

He was said to have gone away since news of his appointment broke.

Ms Dwan, 35, said: "I couldn't believe it when I found out, I still don't think I've taken it in.

"It's all anyone is talking about now, we keep getting together to speak about it.

"One of the neighbours, who has lived here for years, already knew he was a prince."

A video of the proclamation of the new king, announced by chancellor of the king Boniface Benzige, was posted online.

In the video he said: "The Rwandan Royal Council of Abiru hereby informs all Rwandans and friends of Rwanda that in keeping with the ancient custom, it has acclaimed His Royal Highness Prince Emmanuel Bushayija as the successor of his late majesty."

He said Mr Bushayija would now be known as King Yuhi VI.