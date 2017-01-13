MP reunites toy bunny with six-year-old owner after online search

An MP who issued a social medial appeal after discovering a soft toy abandoned outside the House of Commons has helped reunite it with its six-year-old owner after a six-month search.

Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, found a toy rabbit at the Carriage Gates entrance on July 5 last year.

She took to social media to find the owner but no- one came forward for months.

The MP turned to Mumsnet, where a user got in touch on Hogmanay saying she believed the toy belonged to her six-year-old daughter.

The woman said she worked near Westminster at the time and her daughter was "gutted" when the bunny went missing as they had been " inseparable since birth".

She reclaimed the toy on a visit to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Ms Blackman updated followers on the toy's time at Westminster, including pictures of her and the Jellycat Bashful Bunny with Big Ben behind them and at Prime Minister's Questions.

She also drafted an Early Day Motion stating the House of Commons is ''saddened by the discovery of the abandoned bashful bunny by the gates of the Palace of Westminster'' which was not submitted to parliament but was signed by several SNP colleagues.

Ms Blackman said previously: ''I have two young children, so I know the devastation that can be caused when a toy is lost .''