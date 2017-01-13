Driver denies road-rage offences as Jeremy Vine helmet film sparks court case

A driver who was allegedly involved in a road-rage clash with BBC Crimewatch host Jeremy Vine as he cycled home from work is to go on trial today for a series of motoring offences.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, of Vauxhall, south-west London, has denied driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, using a vehicle without a valid licence and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

A video clip showing a row in Hornton Street in Kensington, west London, on August 26 was posted online and viewed thousands of times.

Mr Vine, 51, wears a helmet camera for the commute from his home in Chiswick, west London, to BBC offices near Oxford Circus.

In the clip, the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa appears to get out of the car and tell the TV presenter: "Take a picture of me again and I will knock you out."

The trial is expected to begin at 2pm at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court.