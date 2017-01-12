What a Cutey! Madrid zoo names baby panda Chulina

A zoo in Madrid has named its latest baby panda Chulina, meaning Cutey.

The name pays homage to Chulin, the first panda born at the Spanish capital's zoo 34 years ago.

The nearly-five-month-old female is the fifth panda to be born at the zoo.

Its name also refers to bamboo in Chinese.

Chulina was conceived naturally by two adult pandas the Madrid zoo has rented from Chinese authorities since 2007.

She is the first female panda to be born at the zoo.

The panda was considered to be in danger of extinction but there are now 1,864 pandas in their natural habitat in China.

China's ambassador to Spain, Lv Fan, said at the zoo that Chulina was the fruit of both countries' friendship and research into pandas.

AP