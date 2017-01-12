facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Man faces trial over death of grandmother who fostered more than 50 children

A man will go on trial today charged with murdering a 79-year-old woman who fostered dozens of children.

Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, in April following a fire.

Asbestos recovery worker Gareth Dack, 33, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, will appear at Teesside Crown Court charged with her murder. He denied the offence at a previous hearing.

Mrs Bell was a grandmother who had fostered more than 50 children.