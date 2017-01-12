John Bercow baffled by Commons reference to Kiss A Ginger Day

It started out as a Facebook group, has gone viral on Twitter and now Kiss A Ginger Day has even been discussed in Parliament.

Strawberry-blond Labour former minister Chris Bryant sparked laughter among his fellow politicians when he wished Commons Speaker John Bercow "a happy Kiss A Ginger Day" during business questions.

Yet while most MPs chuckled, Mr Bercow, whose wife Sally is blonde, was left looking puzzled, prompting Mr Bryant to add: "I'm sure you can look it up."

Tory whip Steve Brine was on the frontbench to offer a hand and Googled Kiss A Ginger Day before handing his iPad up to the Speaker to take a look.

Mr Bercow remarked: "This Kiss A Ginger activity is probably perfectly lawful, but I've got no plans to partake in it myself."

He added: "As you can probably tell I had not the slightest idea about what the honourable gentleman was prating (about) so the matter had to be Googled for me."

Labour's Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), who has red hair, jokingly took exception to being one of the last MPs to be chosen to speak during business questions.

She told Mr Bercow: "I'm very sorry to be picked so late on Kiss A Ginger Day as we only do get one day a year after all.

"I'm wondering whether you might be colour blind actually."