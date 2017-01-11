Rolf Harris sex-attack trial due to start with defendant following case remotely

Prosecutors are due to open their case against television entertainer Rolf Harris, who will follow his sex-attack trial remotely.

A jury of seven women and five men, which was selected at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, is due to be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.

Harris is accused of indecently assaulting young girls over a period of more than 30 years and his trial is expected to last around six weeks.

In December last year Judge Alistair McCreath ruled the television entertainer would not have to attend his trial in person because of his age and health.

On Monday Harris appeared via video link on a screen split into four, showing parts of the Southwark courtroom and the room where the Australian-born 86-year-old will follow proceedings.

Witnesses will be hidden from Harris's view by screens, the court heard.

Judge McCreath told jurors: "We can very happily try Mr Harris without him having to be here.

"He is not a young man and it naturally makes a lot of sense for him to attend his trial remotely."

Harris has previously pleaded not guilty to seven counts of indecent assault and one alternative charge of sexual assault.

He is accused of attacking seven women and girls, one of whom was aged under 13, between 1971 and 2004.

Some of the offences were allegedly committed at BBC Television Centre in west London.

Jurors were told the trial is likely to conclude around mid-February.