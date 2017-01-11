How now, fibreglass cow: Cycling Moo Kay sculpture found five months after theft

A fibreglass sculpture of a cow has been found five months after it was stolen, police said.

Cycling Moo Kay was on display at National Trust site Box Hill in Surrey, when it was stolen overnight between August 18 and August 19 last year.

The cow was found on Wednesday after officers searched a property in Newdigate, Surrey Police said.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of theft and was taken into police custody for questioning.

The installation was part of a display of dozens of brightly coloured painted cows across Surrey .

A charity auction of the cows in November - excluding the stolen Cycling Moo Kay - raised more than £130,000 at Hampton Court Palace to be split between 52 charities.

Police said the cow is being returned to the organisers of the display - Cow Parade Surrey.

The artist who painted the cow, Charlie Rowbotham, was said to be delighted by its return.