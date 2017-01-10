US authorities impose sanctions on Briton after naming him as member of IS cell

United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles.

The US State Department said Kotey, 33, from Paddington, London, is one of four members of a group that beheaded around two dozen hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

Authorities believe he acted as an IS recruiter who carried out torture for the group, including electronic shock and waterboarding.

The team of British executioners was led by Mohammed Emwazi - Jihadi John - and was also responsible for the killing of Britons David Haines and Alan Henning, as well as American aid worker Peter Kassig.

Emwazi, who beheaded several Westerners in IS propaganda videos, was killed in a drone strike in 2015, while Aine Davis, also from London, was arrested in Turkey the same year.

The fourth member was named in 2016 as former child refugee El Shafee Elsheikh, a mechanic from White City in west London.

Identifying Kotey as a "specially designated global terrorist", the US State Department said: "As a guard for the cell, Kotey likely engaged in the group's executions and exceptionally cruel torture methods, including electronic shock and waterboarding.

"Kotey has also acted as an Isil recruiter and is responsible for recruiting several UK nationals to join the terrorist organisation."

The department has frozen any property or interests he may have in the US and banned any of its citizens from having any dealings with him.