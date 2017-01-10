facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve

Scotland records higher rate of E.coli infection than England

Scotland's rate of E.coli infection is outstripping England, new statistics have revealed.

More than 500 cases of E.coli reported in Scotland last year were found to be 'healthcare associated'
More than 500 cases of E.coli reported in Scotland last year were found to be 'healthcare associated'

Between July and September 2016, 1,302 cases of the potentially deadly bug were reported to Health Protection Scotland (HPS), a rate of 96.4 cases per 100,000 population.

During the same period, Public Health England (PHE) reported 78.8 cases per 100,000 population.

HPS investigated an E.coli outbreak in the summer in which more than 20 people were infected, including a three-year-old Dunbartonshire girl who died.

The outbreak was linked to cheese produced by South Lanarkshire firm Errington Cheese, which denied any link.

A separate E.coli outbreak in summer led to the deaths of two people and affected more than 150 people across the UK, including one in Scotland.

PHE investigated whether the latter outbreak was linked to eating mixed salad leaves.

The HPS figures for E.coli infection between July and September 2016 found the majority of cases (720) were found in patients who had not been in contact with healthcare while 582 cases were "healthcare associated".

In the same period, HPS said there were 257 new C.diff patients, up from 221 the previous quarter, but down year on year.

Meanwhile, the rate of hospital superbug MRSA fell by 36.4% between September 2015 to September 2016 while the rate of similar infection MSSA rose by 8.1% in the same period.