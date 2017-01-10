Police probe after saline bags 'tampered with' at hospital

Police are investigating after saline bags were tampered with at a hospital.

North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust said se curity measures had been increased across Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle after a small number of saline bags which appeared to have been tampered with were discovered by a member of staff on Wednesday January 4.

A spokesman said there were no indications that any patients had been adversely affected.

Dr Rod Harpin, medical director at North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust, said: "I can confirm that the trust contacted the police on Wednesday 4 January regarding a small number of saline bags at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle which appear to have been tampered with.

"We immediately implemented our serious incident procedures and there is no indication that any patients have been adversely affected but we continue to monitor this closely.

"Patient safety is our absolute priority and we will continue to work closely with the police."

If patients have any questions or concerns, they can contact the trust on 01228 814247.

In 2015, hospital nurse Victorino Chua was jailed for life for injecting insulin into saline bags and ampoules while working on two acute wards at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport in June and July 2011.

These were unwittingly used by other nurses, causing a series of insulin overdoses to mainly elderly victims.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years after being sentenced for two murders and 20 other poisonings.