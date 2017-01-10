Nursing assistant taken aback by surprise work party to mark 80th birthday

One of the UK's oldest nursing assistants has celebrated her 80th birthday with a party at work.

Colleagues of Betty Wright surprised her with the celebration after she finished her early shift in ward A31 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the eve of her big day.

The NHS Forth Valley worker, from Larbert, has spent 54 years caring for others.

She joined the health service as a domestic at the former Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and then became a nursing auxiliary, working with the out-of-hours district nurses at Falkirk before joining the local staff bank.

The great-grandmother was taken aback to walk into the surprise party in a staffroom which was decorated with balloons, a birthday cake, flowers and gifts.

She said: "I can't believe it. I thought we had come for a wee bit of cake out of the fridge ahead of my birthday. I didn't think I was so well-known, I just come to do my work and then go away home."

Commenting on the secret to staying young, she said: "Hard work is the secret.

"I also don't smoke and I'm not a drinker. I don't want to be an old wife sitting in a chair - working is my life and I hope God gives me strength to carry on."

Mrs Wright, who enjoys going on cruises, line dancing and bus trips, has no plans to retire but did not work on her actual birthday last Friday.

Instead, she went out to celebrate with her daughter.

She also has two sons, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who are twins.

The nursing assistant, believed to be the oldest in Scotland, has advice for those embarking on a career in nursing.

She said: "Be kind to your patients. I also like a bit of banter with patients and staff, it helps put people at ease and it's much better than saying to someone you're going to the theatre and getting so many stitches. Hang to that!"

NHS Forth Valley senior charge nurse Rosario Walshe described her as "hard-working, dedicated, caring and kind, a remarkable lady who thinks nothing of going home from an early shift and painting a fence or cutting the grass".

Professor Angela Wallace, NHS Forth Valley's director of nursing, said: "Betty is a credit to the nursing professional and much loved by local patients."