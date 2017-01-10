'Mr Sleek' hopes to inspire other young men to shed the stones

A super slimmer who dropped six stone in weight in half a year has been crowned "Mr Sleek" in honour of his transformation.

Liam Smith, from Normanton in West Yorkshire, dropped from 19st to 13st and lost 10 inches from his waist, after the purchase of an XXL shirt prompted a lifestyle overhaul.

The 25-year-old who used to gorge on McDonald's for breakfast and takeaways or ready meals for dinner, joined Slimming World in May last year in a bid to battle the bulge.

In honour of his weight loss feat he has now been named Slimming World's "Mr Sleek" 2017, and said he hopes to inspire other young men to lose weight too.

He said: "I'm much more confident and I love sharing pictures on social media now. Since seeing what I've been able to achieve lots of people I know have started slimming too.

"I feel so passionate about it that I've decided to open my own Slimming World group to help more people lose weight like I have."

The support worker, who competed at badminton and played football as a youngster, began to gain weight when he went to university and stopped doing sport.

Within a few short years he went from being an athletic 10st to tipping the scales at 19st - causing his confidence to fall.

He said he found it difficult to find clothes to fit and hated seeing photos of himself so much that he often 'untagged' himself on social media sites.

But it was in May last year after celebrating his birthday weekend with his friends - and having to buy an XXL shirt for the special occasion - he decided to make a change.

Mr Smith said: "We had a really unhealthy weekend - McDonald's breakfasts, takeaways, lots of alcohol - and the moment they went home I knew I had to do something about my size.

"Luckily my mum was joining Slimming World the following week so I made her promise to take me along."

Mr Smith said he was "so nervous" on his first visit, because it "didn't feel like something many males in their mid-20s do".

"But everyone was so welcoming and before long I considered them friends," he added.

"I was excited too, though, because I knew people said Slimming World worked so I was eager to crack on."

He said he really enjoyed the group support and, using Slimming World's optimising plan, learnt how to home cook some of his favourite foods - which include burgers and curries.

"Eating for me used to be about comfort food and laziness, I enjoy cooking now and regularly cook for my best friend who I live with too - he's lost two stone just by eating the same meals as me," he said.

By November last year, six months after joining, he had reached his target weight and had lost 6st - with his waist line shrinking from 42in to 32in.

Now enjoying a diet of chicken salads, omelettes and home-made potato wedges, he has also become more active by joining a local football team, as well as getting back into badminton, joining a gym, walking and cycling.

Mr Smith's ambition is now to train to become a football coach, and has said he would love to try skydiving and bungee jumping - activities he was previously too heavy to attempt.