Global firms 'could follow European Medicines Agency out of UK'

An expert has raised concerns that international companies could follow the European medicines regulator out of the UK if it chooses to move away after Brexit.

Professor Sir Michael Rawlins, chairman of the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said he "assumes" the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will leave its base at London's Canary Wharf, where it employs 800 people.

Speaking to the Lords Science and Technology Committee on the impact of Brexit on standards regulation. Sir Michael said: "It seems to me politically difficult for the European Commission to have one of its significant agencies outside the borders of the EU. I assume it will go."

He said such a move would be "a great loss for a number of reasons", adding: "One of the reasons why international companies have put their base in the UK is because of the closeness of the regulator.

"That's a great worry. Will they move to wherever the regulator goes?"

Sir Michael has previously said the MHRA is "certainly not" prepared to take responsibility for many roles currently provided by the EMA.

Asked by the committee on Tuesday if the UK would wish to replicate the EMA if it moved, he said: "We would continue unless we could come to some arrangement but we would no longer do the detailed scientific assessments, for which we are paid for. They would go too."

Asked if the UK would simply "rubber-stamp" decisions made elsewhere, he said: "There are complications with just rubber-stamping ... you would emasculate the MHRA and the UK would not have a strong regulator."

But he said it was unlikely that consumers would see any change to the work of the MHRA after Brexit.

"Our job at the MHRA is to ensure that devices and medicines are of good quality and safe. I would hope that whatever happens we would provide that service ongoing."

At present, when a company wants EU market authorisation for a new drug it goes to the EMA, which decides whether to approve a drug.

Detailed scientific evaluations are conducted, about 40% by the MHRA, and it is paid a fee.

Sir Michael has previously said 85% of the MHRA's expenditure comes from fees and the rest comes from the Department of Health, adding: "We would have to get public money or we wouldn't be able to register new drugs."