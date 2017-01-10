Car driver moves ambulance with patient inside in order to park

A Mini Cooper driver climbed into an ambulance and moved it while a patient was being treated inside to free up a car parking space, Thames Valley Police said.

The motorist got into the cab of the vehicle as it was parked in Malt Court, Pelican Lane, Newbury, at about 2.10pm on December 29.

The man moved the ambulance before driving his red Mini Cooper into a parking space which the emergency vehicle had been blocking.

The sudden movement caused "distress and discomfort to the patient" who was being treated at the time, police said.

Investigating officer PC Nick Easener said: "There was no communication between the offender and the ambulance crew prior to the ambulance being moved.

"The offender moved the ambulance in order to free up a parking space for himself, without considering if anyone was receiving treatment at the time.

"His actions could have had very serious consequences for the patient, who was receiving emergency care."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s and 5ft 10ins tall. He had messy hair and was wearing a dark khaki jacket, light blue jeans and suede boots.

He was driving a red Mini Cooper with a registration plate starting RJ60.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.