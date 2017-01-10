A storm is going to come, Sir John Vickers warns banks

UK banks are not as safe as they should be to withstand a financial crisis and warnings that economic forecasters suffered a "Michael Fish moment" over Brexit miss the point, the man behind post-crash retail banking reforms has said.

Sir John Vickers said regulators should be pushing banks further to build up capital reserves because they are still exposed to too much risk.

And he said Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane's "Michael Fish" warning that economic forecasters got it wrong when they predicted a downturn after the Brexit vote did not address the important issue of how ready City firms are for a crash.

Sir John, who led the Independent Commission on Banking, told ITV News: " The really important point that the Michael Fish analogy I fear misses is about readiness.

"A storm is going to come, we can't predict when, but you want to be ready for it.

"That's why you want the building structure to be strong, sound, resilient, well in advance of the bad weather arriving and I think we have strengthened the buildings, the financial system in the UK and internationally, but we haven't done so enough, we need to do more and then when the next very severe storm comes, who knows when, we will be in a better position than we are currently on track to be."

Sir John also criticised the Bank of England's stress tests of the City's resilience to a crash, insisting they are not rigorous enough.

In November, taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland failed the annual health check and was told to raise around £2 billion to boost its financial strength.

Barclays and Asian-focused player Standard Chartered also struggled in the test, but the Bank said their existing plans mean they did not have to take further action.

Sir John said the tests need to be "more rigorous, more robust and use a wider set of information", adding "they didn't do very well in 2007/8, let's not assume they'll work in future".

"I do think there's a danger without qualification that these stress tests, that are based on, entirely based on regulatory assumptions, if those assumptions are flawed, and the market values are signalling that there are big question marks, then there could be false comfort coming from these stress tests and a tougher, more prudent approach would run in parallel, perhaps with measures/estimates based on market values too," he said.