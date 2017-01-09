'Where's Wally' fugitive gives himself up to police through social media

A man wanted by police who changed his Facebook profile picture to Where's Wally has handed himself in - live on social media.

Officers were searching Leyburn, North Yorkshire over the weekend for JJ McMenamin, 30, and called in the force helicopter and sniffer dogs.

The suspect taunted police by sharing a photo of his head superimposed on an image of Where's Wally with the caption, "Dude... I'm right here."

And, dressed in the red and white striped jumper, woolly hat and glasses made famous by the popular children's character, he filmed himself walking up to Harrogate Police Station on Monday morning.

McMenamin was on Facebook Live being driven to the police station with friends.

He told his followers: "I'm right outside the cop shop now.

"There's f***ing buzzies everywhere."

In another video, the jockey who is originally from Middlesbrough, sings along to Kenny Rogers' The Gambler on the car stereo and laughs as he plays Lionel Richie's Hello, which contains the line "is it me you're looking for?" and the Spencer Davis Group's Keep On Running.

In another Facebook post he shared a picture of Where's Wally in a police mugshot with the caption "Hide Seek Champion 2016-2017."

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A 30-year-old man from Middleham has been arrested after he handed himself in to officers at Harrogate Police Station.

"The arrest comes after extensive police searches for the man over the weekend, after he failed to turn up for a court hearing for driving offences."