Weekend workout warriors can still cut cancer death risk, researchers say

People who squeeze their weekly workout into a day or two but fall short of the recommended exercise levels still lower their risk of dying from cancer and cardiovascular disease, a study has suggested.

So-called weekend warriors may not find time to fit in regular exercise but even one or two sessions allow them to enjoy a range of health benefits, the research from the University of Sydney found.

At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity every week is recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Compared with those who do no exercise, weekend warriors reduced their risk of death from cancer by almost one-fifth, and death from cardiovascular disease by 41% - the same percentage as those deemed to be regularly active.

Associate Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, t he study's senior author, said: "It is very encouraging news that being physically active on just one or two occasions per week is associated with a lower risk of death, even among people who do some activity but don't quite meet recommended exercise levels.

"However, for optimal health benefits from physical activity it is always advisable to meet and exceed the physical activity recommendations."

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine (JAMA IM) , assessed activity by more than 63,000 adults.