Video benefit assessments, urges MP after constituent's 'Daniel Blake' ordeal

A Tory MP has led fresh calls for benefit assessments to be recorded, amid claims that one of her constituents was treated worse than the character in I, Daniel Blake.

Tania Mathias (Twickenham) said videos of assessments of claimants for benefits such as employment support allowance (ESA) should be made as a matter of course.

Shadow justice minister Christina Rees also backed the mandatory use of ca m eras - an idea Work and Pensions Minister Penny Mordaunt said she was looking at.

Speaking at Work and Pensions questions, Ms Mathias said: "Last month I asked the Government to introduce mandatory video recording of all DWP ESA assessments, because a constituent of mine in Twickenham was treated with less respect than the character in the fictional film I, Daniel Blake.

"Will the minister tell me when mandatory video recording will commence?"

In reply, Ms Mordaunt said: "We are looking at a range of issues to improve the assessment process and the personal experience of it, in both PIP (personal independent payments) and ESA.

"Recording of assessments is one of those things. We are looking at that."

In the film, Daniel Blake, played by Dave Johns, is a 59-year-old widowed carpenter who must rely on welfare after a recent heart attack leaves him unable to work. Despite his doctor's diagnosis, British authorities deny him benefits and tell him to return to his job

Earlier, Ms Rees had said the mandatory use of body-worn cameras would improve the "much disputed health assessment reports", as well as safeguarding claimants and assessors.

She added that such cameras had proved very successful when used by the emergency services.