facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Two held following death of teenager from allergic reaction after takeaway meal

Two men have been arrested over the death of a teenager who suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee suffered an allergic reaction (Lancashire Police/PA Wire)
Megan Lee suffered an allergic reaction (Lancashire Police/PA Wire)

The men, one aged 37 and from Rossendale in Lancashire, the other 38 and from Blackburn, were held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence, Lancashire Police said.

Megan Lee, 15, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, died in hospital on New Year's Day after being admitted on December 30.

The teenager had eaten food from an Indian takeaway in Hyndburn before suffering the apparent allergic reaction.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, but full results as to the cause of death are still not fully known.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: " The men aged 37 from Rossendale and 38 from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence and are currently in police custody.

"We are working closely in liaison with colleagues from trading standards and environmental health as part of our inquiries into Megan's death. Her family are being kept fully updated with the progress of the investigation."

Megan's parents, Adam and Gemma Lee, had described their daughter as a "role model", "inspiration" and "princess".

They said: "Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter", adding: " She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met."