Saving Nemo: Shetland Pony rescued by fire crew from swollen river

Firefighters have rescued a Shetland Pony which was stranded in a swollen river.

They were called to the scene near Lochard Road, Aberfoyle, in the Stirling area at about 11am after the pony, named Nemo, got into difficulty.

Four firefighters used water rescue equipment to move the animal to safety as the owner stood by.

Two fire appliances and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service boat went to the scene, although the boat was not used.

A vet was also called to check Nemo over after the rescue.