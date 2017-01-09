Disappointment at three-month jail term for attacking ambulance worker

An ambulance service has questioned why a patient who launched a serious assault on a health worker was jailed for just three months.

Donald Reice Hornby, 25, was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation and a £115 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to the assault on ambulance technician Robert Burness, who was left with a bloodied face.

Hornby, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Dudley Magistrates' Court last Thursday, two days after attacking Mr Burness in Moor Street, West Bromwich.

West Midlands Ambulance Service released a picture showing Mr Burness's injuries following the prosecution.

The service said Hornby, who the court heard was intoxicated, was initially unconscious at the time of the emergency call-out but became aggressive after coming round.

The trust's general manager for Birmingham, Nathan Hudson, said: "We welcome the fact that a custodial sentence has been issued in this case but are disappointed it is not longer.

"Is 12 weeks enough for a serious assault on a member of ambulance staff who had been called to try and help the defendant?

"It is extremely disappointing that our staff suffer physical and verbal abuse when all they are trying to do is help members of the public with medical emergencies."

Steve Elliker, West Midlands Ambulance Service's regional head of security and safety, said: "It is simply not acceptable that staff who are there to help people, suffer at the hands of patients, their relatives or other people at the scene.

"Any type of assault against our staff will not be tolerated."