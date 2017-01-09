David Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory voted most popular

David Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory has been voted his most popular of all time.

The fourth of his 25 albums, containing the hit tracks Changes, Oh! You Pretty Things, and Life On Mars?, was voted for by BBC Radio 6 Music listeners in a poll launched in the days leading up to the one-year anniversary of his death.

The result of the vote also comes the day after what would have been his 70th birthday.

Released in December 45 years ago, the album rocketed to number three in the UK charts, a position it held for 69 weeks.

It was his first work that featured the full band that would then become known as Ziggy Stardust's Spiders From Mars.

Radio listeners chose it as their favourite out of 10 Bowie albums, including Aladdin Sane (1973), Diamond Dogs (1974), Heroes (1977), Low (1977), Scary Monsters (1980), Station To Station (1976), Young Americans (1975), The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars (1972) and last year's release, Blackstar.

Hunky Dory will be played out on vinyl on Gideon Coe's show on Monday night from 11pm.