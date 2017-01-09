Beatson officials in appeal to visitors with flu-like symptoms as virus spreads

Visitors with cold and flu-like symptoms are being asked to stay away from a cancer treatment centre after 15 patients tested positive for a respiratory virus.

Medics at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow made the appeal after the patients tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

One patient who had RSV, and had already been giving cause for concern, has died, according to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

Four of the patients have already been discharged home. Ten patients remain across the two wards but none are said to be giving any cause for concern as a result of the RSV.

In-patients at the Beatson are "particularly susceptible to viruses", prompting the NHS to ask that any visitors who have experienced cold or flu-like symptoms not to visit friends and family until at least 48 hours after the end of symptoms.

Visitors who do not have symptoms of the cold or flu are asked to observe temporary visiting times of 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm.

Dr Teresa Inkster, consultant microbiologist and infection control doctor at NHSGGC, said: "If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, please do not visit loved ones in the Beatson until at least 48 hours after the symptoms have cleared up.

"I'd also urge all visitors are being urged to remember the importance of hand hygiene when entering and leaving hospital premises."

Dr Inkster also expressed her sympathies for the family of the patient who has died.

Wards with patients showing symptoms do not admit new patients as a precautionary measure and the wards are closely monitored with strict infection control measures in place.

RSV is a viral illness which normally resembles a cold and is self-limiting. It is particularly prevalent at this time of year and is common in the community.

While more common in young children, it can occur in people of all ages. It is spread by tiny droplets and sneezing or by touching surfaces with the virus on it.