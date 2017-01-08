facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Two police officers injured as patrol vehicles collide

Two police officers have been injured in a collision between two patrol vehicles while responding to an incident.

Two officers are injured after a crash involving two police vehicles
Two officers are injured after a crash involving two police vehicles

Northumbria Police said the vehicles were in collision on New Road, in Boldon, in South Tyneside.

A force spokesman said: "Both vehicles were responding to an incident at the time of the collision and no other vehicles were involved."

He said the collision happened at 2:36pm on Sunday.

Each vehicle had two officers inside. Two officers were taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries, but the other two officers were uninjured.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.