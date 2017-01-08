Singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt dies aged 75

British singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt has died at the age of 75.

Best known for the 1969 number one hit Where Do You Go To My Lovely, his family announced that he died after a six-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

According to a report by the BBC, his family released a statement saying they were "with him to the last" and that his music would be missed by many.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Sarstedt created a total of 14 albums, the last of which, Restless Heart, was released in 2013.

He released at least two singles a year between 1967 and 1987, including Beirut, Take Off Your Clothes and I'm A Cathedral.

Born into a musical family in Delhi, both his parents were classical musicians and his brothers, Eden Kane (real name Richard Graham) and Clive Sands (real name Robin) both became pop stars.

His music came to the forefront again when Where Do You Go To My Lovely, which won him an Ivor Novello Award, was used in the Wes Anderson films Hotel Chevalier and The Darjeeling Limited but, according to his website, his condition led him to officially retire in 2010.