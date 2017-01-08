facebook icon twitter icon
Queen attends church after missing services during festive period

The Queen is attending church for the first time since a heavy cold kept her away from services over the festive period.

Police carry out security checks before the royals arrive to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church
Wearing royal blue, the monarch arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church, close to her Sandringham estate on Sunday, having missed her regular appearances on Christmas Day and New Year's Day because of the lingering respiratory illness.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh had been forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.