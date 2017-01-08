DIY and decorating could pose asbestos risk, law firm warns

Nearly half of Britons are unconcerned about the health risks posed when renovating or decorating their homes, research has found.

The poll of 2,098 Brits found that 48% did not worry about their health when carrying out home improvements, despite the associated risks.

Law firm Slater and Gordon, who carried out the research, warned that tasks such as painting, drilling, sawing and sanding could unknowingly be exposing people to "deadly asbestos".

The now banned substance was used widely in the building industry, and is known to cause mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer.

The law firm, who specialise in asbestos related disease, found that while 73% of those surveyed lived in a property that was 30 years old or more, just 6% had carried out an asbestos survey.

Dominic Smith, from Slater and Gordon's industrial disease team, said: "With more and more people turning their hand to DIY, it's important they know the risks and take all possible precautions to protect themselves.

"Having your home properly checked for asbestos is a simple measure to safeguard the health of you and your family and could even save your life."