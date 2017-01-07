Fabric nightclub reopens after four month closure following drugs concerns

The doors of one of the country's biggest nightclubs have finally reopened - ending months of enforced closure.

Fabric in central London had its licence revoked in September, after Islington Council found it had a "culture of drug use" - last year two 18-year-olds died after taking illegal substances in the venue.

Eager revellers keen to hit the dancefloor could be seen queuing as bouncers asked for identity documents to be out and ready and club staff reminded partygoers about their welfare areas.

The club, in Farringdon, re-opened its doors after all parties agreed to new licensing conditions including a raised entry age and tougher security measures.

Ricky Payne from Hayes, west London, said its reopening is "brilliant" and "absolutely amazing".

The 27-year-old added: "Where else do we have to go? It is the best club in the world - an institution."

On the issue of drugs, he said it has "always been strict" but he said "people got them in".

Luke Peasland, 25, from Colchester, Essex, said the reopening is the "best thing that could happen", while Matt Springeett, 25, from Ipswich added of the club's reputation for drug use: "It is a minority ruining it for everyone."

Fabric's licence conditions include a ban on anyone under the age of 19 entering the venue between 8pm on Fridays and 8am on Mondays.

It also states anyone found in possession of drugs in the club or who tries to buy drugs will be handed a life ban.

The club also pledged to introduce a new ID scanning system, which could be seen being used on entry, and to improve search procedures and introduce covert surveillance in the venue.

Last month the club's managing director Gary Kilbey warned visitors not to bring drugs to the club.

On the Fabric blog he wrote: "Our longevity also relies on you our supportive clientele who we are so dependent on, we still need your help. We need you to come with the conditions of our reopening in mind and help us achieve a drug free environment. Come with respect for our zero tolerance policy and remember, there are no safe ways to take drugs."

Travelling all the way from Virginia, America, Justin Watson said it was his first time visiting Fabric: "We came from the States for the opening.

"We have never been before and are both DJs and are trying to check out places before they close.

"I'm definitely excited - it's an institution."

Tereza Petkona, who is 19, said she "really happy" to be born in the year she was - allowing her to visit the club.

She added of the reopening: "I am happy - I have missed it, I used to come here a lot."

Scotland Yard, which had applied for the licence to be reviewed, said while police usually patrol nightlife in the area officers will be specifically stationed at Fabric "to support the door team who may need our help".

Superintendent Nick Davies said: "As things settle down and it becomes business as normal for Fabric they will be subject of the same police and licensing visits as other clubs in the borough."

Jack Crossley, from Worcester Park, Surrey, died on the morning of August 6 after becoming unwell at the club.

His inquest, held earlier this week, heard he had smuggled drugs into the venue in his boxers before buying more inside.

Ryan Browne died in hospital on June 25 after taking ecstasy on a night out at Fabric.

He died due to "recreational drug use gone wrong", his inquest was told.

A sign at the entrance to the queuing area outside the club greeted punters with a polite request to "respect our zero policy to drugs".

It added: "Anyone found with illegal drugs will be banned from the venue and reported to the police."