Teenager who drove at 75mph in built-up areas given suspended sentence

A "reckless teenager" who drove at speeds of up to 75mph in built-up areas before crashing his car has been given a suspended sentence.

Sean Grindle, 18, was driving without a full licence or insurance when he crashed the car, after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and through a red light in Bootle, Merseyside.

Footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) showed Grindle's car spin into the air after clipping another vehicle, before hitting a car waiting at traffic lights and landing on its side.

Police, who were following Grindle's car, arrived at the scene seconds later.

The teenager, from Bootle, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Liverpool Crown Court.

At a hearing on Friday, he was sentenced 10 months in a young offenders' institution, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for two years.

Senior district crown prosecutor Geoffrey Fryar said: "Sean Grindle was not insured to drive this car and held just a provisional licence at the time of this incident.

"Despite that, he drove the car at speeds of up to 75mph in built-up areas, went the wrong way down a one-way street and drove through a red light.

"Dashcam footage showed the dreadful collision at the end of this extremely dangerous driving and it clearly is a miracle that no-one was seriously injured.

"Grindle's recklessness is almost beyond belief. The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank Merseyside Police and the witnesses in this case for their help in bringing this reckless teenager to justice."