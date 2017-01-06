Ministers asked to put focus of £500m GP funds on tackling health inequalities

Doctors' leaders have urged the Scottish Government to target increased investment in general practice at tackling health inequalities.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland called for a promised extra £500 million for GPs and health centres to have a "sharper focus" in order to bring about change.

Green MSP Alison Johnstone has also written to Health Secretary Shona Robison calling for spending on GP practices to be better targeted in the most deprived areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the increase in funding for primary and GP care at the SNP's October conference last year.

RCGP Scotland chair Dr Miles Mack said it offered " a major opportunity to invest in general practice and lessen the effects of the inverse care law, under which those most in need of healthcare have least access to it".

He added: "The root cause of the inverse care law has to be addressed in order to effectively tackle the health inequalities resulting from it.

"Investment in the Scottish Government's leading Govan SHIP (Social and Health Integrated Partnership) project has shown that there can be positive outcomes as a result of investing in these areas.

"Of course, this investment should not be at the cost of remote and rural areas, where the expense of providing care is inevitably high and needs to be seen through the much wider scope of GP work operating without the back-up of the wider primary care team.

"Instead, such new, targeted investment should be seen as part of a package of support that recognises the vital work general practice performs across Scotland to support those most in need and to realise the stated priorities of the present Scottish Government."

Ms Johnstone said: " I am very concerned about recent figures showing that GP practices in the most-deprived 10% of postcodes receive just £3.79 more per patient than those in the least-deprived.

"This cannot adequately allow GPs to address unmet need and respond to complex health problems.

"What is even more concerning is that practices in the most-deprived 20% of postcodes actually receive £1.34 less per patient than those in the least-deprived 20%.

"Greens believe the way that funding is distributed directly to GPs should change so that GPs in more deprived areas receive a greater share of funding."

Ms Robison said: "We are determined to tackle health inequalities through primary care services. By the end of this Parliament, we will have invested an extra £500 million in primary and GP care.

"We are also funding the links worker pilot programme in Dundee and Glasgow, which is right on the frontline of the battle against health inequalities.

"The programme provides a dedicated individual working in GP surgeries to support people one-to-one to address issues such as poverty, debt and isolation which are making them feel unwell.

"Over the next five years, we will increase the number of community links workers in disadvantaged areas to 250.

"Adjusting the Scottish allocation formula might also help to tackle health inequalities.

"The formula has been reviewed and we are currently considering the potential impact of implementing the review findings at individual GP practice level."