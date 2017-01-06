facebook icon twitter icon
Football Association wants range of advice from lawyer who understands game

Soccer administrators are looking for a lawyer who understands football and can give advice about issues ranging from player behaviour to match-fixing and protecting children.

The Football Association (FA) has posted an advertisement for a "regulatory advocate" in specialist legal magazine Counsel.

Bosses suggest that the role is new and say the successful candidate will be an experienced barrister or solicitor who has a "knowledge and understanding of football".

"An exciting and challenging role has arisen for an advocate to advise on and prepare and present cases that fall within The FA's regulatory remit," says the advertisement.

"The cases involve parties subject to The FA's jurisdiction, including players, managers, clubs and intermediaries."

It adds: "The cases range from on-field behaviour, crowd control, anti-doping, match-fixing, betting, financial misconduct, discrimination, media comments and safeguarding children and vulnerable adults."

The advertisement says the "right candidate" will get a "competitive salary" and "attractive benefits".