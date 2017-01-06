Ex-NHS worker and IT firm boss await sentence for corruption offences

A former senior member of an NHS trust is to be sentenced alongside an IT company director for corruption offences connected to a software contract for a hospital's accident and emergency department.

Peter Lewis, 57, of Windlesham, Surrey, who worked for the Royal Surrey County NHS Foundation Trust, pleaded guilty to receiving payments from Richard Moxon, 41, of Wybunbury, Cheshire, in return for awarding him an ICT contract worth £950,000 in the first year.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "Each month Moxon would submit multiple invoices from different companies he controlled. The invoices were all at, or just below, £15,000, the value that Lewis was able to sign off without oversight.

"In return for the arrangement, Moxon paid Lewis nine payments totalling £73,770, and made a further payment of £7,200 to a stables to whom Lewis owed money. All the payments were made between January and December 2011.

"The fraud came to light in December 2011 when the Trust conducted a disciplinary investigation into his relationship with another supplier. The Trust immediately passed the case to Surrey Police.

"Subsequent work found that 40% of the ICT product supplied by Moxon did not meet the needs of the Trust. They were able to recover some of the lost money by incorporating Moxon's software into a new system in August 2012, but the Trust still declared losses in its financial year of 2011-12 of £433,000 in respect of the project. The direct fraud against the hospital was nearly £81,000."

Detective Sergeant Chris Rambour, of the Surrey and Sussex Economic Crime Unit, said: "Peter Lewis chose to breach the trust placed in him by the NHS and to feather his own nest. It was only through the diligence of the Trust that his corruption came to light. I am proud of the painstaking forensic accounting our officers carried out in order to bring this case to court, and grateful to the Royal Surrey for their support in our work."

Alf Turner, deputy chief executive of the Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Royal Surrey expects its staff to act with honesty and integrity at all times and will fully investigate any suspicions of wrongdoing. Mr Lewis broke these fundamentals and we are pleased that, although it has taken a long time, justice will be served."

Moxon pleaded guilty to corruption offences relating to the same incident in March 2016 and the two men will be sentenced at Guildford Crown Court.