Tesco customer calls on supermarket to ban shoppers in PJs and dressing gowns

A Tesco shopper has called on the supermarket giant to ban customers wearing sleepwear after posting a picture of two women walking the aisles in their dressing gowns.

The male shopper wrote on Facebook that he was appalled at seeing people in sleepwear in the Salford branch of Tesco
The man, who has since removed his post on the supermarket's Facebook page, asked Tesco to "put a rule in place" to stop customers wearing such clothing, branding it "bloody disgusting".

The shopper wrote: "Dear Tesco, please can you put a rule in place that people like this will not be served in your stores. It's bloody disgusting.

"This was at 7pm last night at your Tesco Salford store and I have seen other people dressed similar on a regular basis. I mean who doesn't have time to get changed into clothes to go shopping."

In a reply to the post, Tesco said: "Many of our customers have told us that they feel uncomfortable when they see other shoppers wearing unsuitable clothing in our stores and we do try to find a balance that everyone is happy with."

A Tesco spokesman later added: "We do not have a formal dress code in our stores and colleagues use their common sense and discretion when speaking to customers about this issue."

The post prompted a debate, with some criticising the man for taking the photo.

One person wrote: "I for one find it uncomfortable to have to shop alongside people who spend their time taking photographs of strangers minding their own business rather than just ignoring things that do not affect them in any way."