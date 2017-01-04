facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas

Man, 50, arrested at Heathrow in terrorism probe

Counter-terrorism officers have arrested a 50-year-old man at Heathrow Airport as he disembarked a plane from the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The man was arrested after getting off a plane at Heathrow
The man was arrested after getting off a plane at Heathrow

The man was arrested under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of "possession of articles containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

Scotland Yard said: " The arrest was pre-planned and not in response to any immediate danger but as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of terrorist activities overseas.

"This arrest is not related to Isis or Syria."

As part of the investigation officers are searching a residential address in north London.

The arrested man is in police custody.