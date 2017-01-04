facebook icon twitter icon
105-year-old Frenchman sets cycling record

A 105-year-old Frenchman has set a world record - n early a century after he was told by his coach that he should give up cycling because he would never achieve anything on a bike.

Robert Marchand, 105, is cheered after setting a record for distance cycled in one hour at the velodrome of Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, outside Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)
Robert Marchand, wearing a skin-tight yellow and violet jersey, set a world record in the 105-plus age category - created especially for the tireless veteran - by riding 22.547 kilometres in one hour.

Mr Marchand had ridden faster in the past on the boards of the Velodrome National.

But he had warned before his latest attempt that his current form was not as good.

Three years ago at the same venue, Mr Marchand covered 26.927 kilometres (16.7 miles) in one hour to better his own world record in the over-100s category.

AP