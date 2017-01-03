facebook icon twitter icon
Police shoot man dead near M62 in West Yorkshire

A man has been shot dead by police during an operation in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission
The incident occurred near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield at around 6pm on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said it had informed the Independent Police Complaints Commission and was "fully co-operating" with the watchdog's investigators.

A police spokesman said: "Around 6pm this evening (Monday January 2), during a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"The slip roads east and westbound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation."