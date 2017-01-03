facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands

I'm on painkillers as I'm too heavy at size 18, says ex-BB star Chanelle Hayes

Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes has said she has been prescribed heavy painkillers as she suffers from back and knee problems as a result of her weight gain.

Chanelle Hayes fears she will be unable to have more children because of her weight
Chanelle Hayes fears she will be unable to have more children because of her weight

The reality star, who appeared on the show in 2007, admitted she is no longer happy with her body after developing health problems.

Hayes said she is being monitored for Type 2 diabetes and is concerned she will not be able to have any more children at a size 18.

The 29-year-old told ITV's This Morning: "I really do want to slim down to feel good but also to be healthy.

"I was happy at 14 to 16 but I'm an 18 now. I'm on Tramadol and all types of painkillers purely because I'm too heavy for my frame."

She said: "It's not really about how I look but my left knee is always hurting. I slipped two discs last year that keep recurring because of my weight."

Hayes said the weight had just "crept on" and she has stopped going to the gym because she received so much support about how she looked after her last appearance on the morning show.

She told the programme: "I would like to get back to a 12 or 14" and pledged to make better food choices in 2017.

Hayes also reaffirmed her promise to host Phillip Schofield that she is not gaining weight for a workout DVD.