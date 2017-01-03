Chelsea fans ordered to pay £8,500 to victim of race abuse

Four Chelsea fans have been ordered to pay 10,000 euros (£8,504) to a black commuter they racially abused and shoved off a Paris train.

International outrage was sparked when footage of the now-infamous episode surfaced in February 2015, showing fans chanting: "We're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it."

Following a trial in Paris, the supporters were handed suspended sentences on top of the compensation costs for racist violence.

Their suspended terms ranged from six and eight months for two of the defendants to one year for the others.

According to French prosecutors, the defendants were Richard Barklie, Joshua Parsons, William Simpson and James Fairbairn.

Frenchman Souleymane Sylla was subjected to the abuse before Chelsea's Champions League match against Paris St Germain on February 17 2015.

Several of the fans involved were given stadium bans in the UK in July 2015.

Violence had erupted the previous year when the two clubs clashed.

Video footage shows a group of about 150 Chelsea fans walk through Paris on their way to the match as flares were set off and some clambered on a car.

They then file into the Metro station, where the race altercation happened.