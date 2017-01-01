facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier

Police break up illegal rave in Tyne Bridge lift shaft

Police have shut down an illegal rave that saw around 200 people ringing in 2017 in an old lift shaft.

The Tyne Bridge was opened in October 1928 and links Newcastle and Gateshead
The Tyne Bridge was opened in October 1928 and links Newcastle and Gateshead

Northumbria Police said officers dispersed the crowd after forcing their way into the Tyne Bridge lift shaft at Lombard Street on The Quayside, Newcastle, shortly before 2am.

Sound equipment had been illegally connected to the electricity supply and partygoers were promptly cleared out after police arrived.

One witness told the Newcastle Chronicle officers used a circular saw to cut through a metal vault door and enter the rave, having already smashed through a wooden barrier.

The organisers of the event are still unknown. Police have said three men in a white van were seen taking equipment into the tower on Friday and Saturday evening.

The Tyne Bridge was opened in October 1928 and links Newcastle and Gateshead.