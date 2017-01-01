29% of Scots have faced mental health problems, survey finds

Almost a third of Scots say they have experienced mental health problems, according to new research.

The study, commissioned by See Me, the national programme to end mental health discrimination, found that 29% of Scots say they have experienced mental health problems, while 39% say a family member has.

However 35% of the 1,004 adults questioned said that either themselves or someone close to them has experienced stigma or discrimination because of their mental health.

See Me has said that the first step to ending this stigma is for everyone to feel confident talking about mental health and to be there for each other.

This year they will focus on making this change from a young age, and are running the "it's okay to not feel okay" campaign to reach out to young people.

Calum Irving, See Me director, said: "We all have mental health, it can be up or it can be down, any of us could struggle at any point.

"To treat someone differently because they are going through a tough time isn't fair. However we know that stigma isn't always intentional. People often don't speak about mental health because they are worried they will say the wrong thing or could make it worse.

"But if no one speaks about mental health, then people won't feel comfortable asking for help when they need it.

"A good new year's resolution for all of us could be to open up a conversation on mental health. You can do that with a simple, 'are you okay?' You don't need to have all the answers, just talking to someone about how they feel can help.

"What we want everyone to know this year is it's okay not to be okay, and it's okay to speak about it and it's okay to ask for help."

See Me's "What's On Your Mind?" pack is now available to schools across the country to download.

The online survey was carried out by YouGov between October 20-24 in 2016.