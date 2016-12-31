facebook icon twitter icon
Italy orchestra director fired for telling children 'Santa does not exist'

An orchestra director lost his job after telling an audience packed with children at a festive stage show that "Father Christmas does not exist".

Theatre bosses underlined the severity of Giacomo Loprieno's offence with a Facebook posting of the production's new orchestral director next to Santa Claus
News agency ANSA said on Saturday that Giacomo Loprieno lashed out at the young audience for failing to applaud following a performance of Frozen at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome on Thursday.

The theatre underlined the severity of the offence with a Facebook posting of the production's new orchestral director next to Santa Claus.

