Plan to let learner drivers practise on motorways

Leaner drivers will be allowed to practise on motorways for the first time if a government plan to improve road safety is given the go-ahead.

Under current rules, first-time drivers make their way on to motorways after they pass their test, having had no training on the 70mph roads.

On Friday, transport minister Andrew Jones announced the plan, which would allow approved instructors to take "competent" trainees on motorways in duel-controlled cars.

RAC director Steve Gooding and Neil Greig, policy director at the IAM RoadSmart charity, backed the proposal.

Mr Gooding said: "The casualty statistics tell us that motorways are our safest roads, but they can feel anything but safe to a newly-qualified driver heading down the slip road for the first time to join a fast moving, often heavy, flow of traffic.

"Many are so intimidated by the motorway environment that they choose instead to use statistically more dangerous roads, so we welcome this move which will help new drivers get the training they need to use motorways safely."

Mr Greig said it was a "sensible and measured solution", and added: " It makes no sense that new drivers learn by trial and, often fatal, error how to use our fastest and most important roads."

Plans also include motorcyclists having to take a theory test as part of the compulsory basic training (CBT) course, which allows the bikes, as well as mopeds, to be ridden unaccompanied.

CBT certificates will also be revoked if the motorist gets six penalty points if the proposal is approved.

Announcing the plan, Mr Jones said: "These changes will equip learners with a wider range of experience and greater skill set which will improve safety levels on our roads."

News reports said the Government was considering making learner drivers undertake 120 hours of training before taking their tests, b ut the Department for Transport said there were "no current plans" for such a measure.

A spokeswoman said: "We have commissioned a £2 million research programme that will look at ways we can reduce the number of accidents involving new and inexperienced drivers, and this will look at a range of measures."